CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 68,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

