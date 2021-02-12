CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.73 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $324.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $326.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

