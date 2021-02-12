CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,714,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,638,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,180,000 after buying an additional 681,260 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

