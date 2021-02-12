CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

