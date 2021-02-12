CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.88 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

