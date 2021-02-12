CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,507 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.