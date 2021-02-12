CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,507 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

