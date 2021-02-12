CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of CAE worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

