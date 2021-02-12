CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PPL by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 181,524 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

