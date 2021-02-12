CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,372 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.