CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 730,402 Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 3.15% of Akumin worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKU opened at $3.20 on Friday. Akumin Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Akumin Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

