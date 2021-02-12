CIBC Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $14.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

