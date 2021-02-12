CIBC Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $20.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,192. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.