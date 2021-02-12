CIBC Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $69.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

