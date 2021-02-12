CIBC Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$130.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.13.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.15.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

