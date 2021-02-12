Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones Sells 9,275 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,125. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

