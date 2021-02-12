Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $208.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

