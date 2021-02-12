Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.