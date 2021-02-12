Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

CPXGF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 1,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

