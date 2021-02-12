Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cintas worth $30,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $341.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.