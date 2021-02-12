Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $52,293.34 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $52,293.34 and approximately $82,944.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00091495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

