Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Mark D. Chandler Sells 3,024 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark D. Chandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Mark D. Chandler sold 268 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $12,009.08.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,392,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

