Citadel 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 223% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $68,000.13 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.