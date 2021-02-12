Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $63.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

