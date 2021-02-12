Citigroup Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $85.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

PINS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 153,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,893,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $540,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

