Citigroup Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.96.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

