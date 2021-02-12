Citigroup Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $16.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 751,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

