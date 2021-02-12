Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
