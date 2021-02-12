Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

