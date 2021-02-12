Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.