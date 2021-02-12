Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.39

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $21.00. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 24,548 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $327.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

