Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.18. Citizens shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 66,667 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

