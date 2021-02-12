Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $244.57 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $244.57 million and approximately $180.88 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

