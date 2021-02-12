Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,142.55

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $98,142.55 and $227.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,944,969 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.