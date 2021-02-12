Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Up 37.9%

Claren Energy Corp. (CVE:CEN) shares shot up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 189,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 53,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a PE ratio of -33.46.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

