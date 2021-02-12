Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Acquires C$32,250.00 in Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Steven Brassard purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 462,667 shares in the company, valued at C$298,420.22.
Clean Seed Capital Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,515. The firm has a market cap of C$50.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.
About Clean Seed Capital Group
Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.