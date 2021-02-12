Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Acquires C$32,250.00 in Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Steven Brassard purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 462,667 shares in the company, valued at C$298,420.22.

Clean Seed Capital Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,515. The firm has a market cap of C$50.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

