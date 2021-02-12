Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $2.20 at Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,803. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

