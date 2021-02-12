Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $127.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

