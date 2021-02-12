Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

