Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 623,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

