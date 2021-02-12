Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) rose 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 192,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 177,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Specifically, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,985. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $506.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

