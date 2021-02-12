Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI)’s stock price was down 27.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 513,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 215,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$4.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.22 million during the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

