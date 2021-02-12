ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $3.45. ClearOne shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 36,256 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 17,100 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.50% of ClearOne worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.