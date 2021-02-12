ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 140,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 251,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.