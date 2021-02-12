Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 547.1% from the January 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of CLII traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 1,590,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,986. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

