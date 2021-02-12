Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Shares Gap Down to $784.50

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $784.50, but opened at $747.50. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $769.50, with a volume of 41,863 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

