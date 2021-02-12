CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,977.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $17,977.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022404 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,586,322 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

