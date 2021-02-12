Cloudbric Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $4,691.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

