Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). 1,089,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 287,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Cloudcall Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Cloudcall Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market cap of £35.32 million and a PE ratio of -9.01.

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.