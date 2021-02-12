Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $88.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

NET stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -234.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $67,697,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

