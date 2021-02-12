Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 5.8%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $85.95. 10,637,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 4,184,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $529,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $218,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $82,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.