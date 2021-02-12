CM Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.18% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

